Man Dies Following Police Involved Shooting

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms the occurrence of a police involved shooting incident which took place on Thursday 19th January, 2023, at Mont Toute, St. George, resulting in one man getting injured.

Police responded to reports of a man behaving aggressively, which led them to the home of Stephen Carrington at Mont Toute, St. George. He was met with a cutlass in his hand. In response to actions by him, one of the officers discharged his firearm and Mr Carrington received a gunshot wound. He was then subdued and immediately taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where he was admitted as a patient.

Mr. Stephen Carrington sadly passed away at the General Hospital on Friday 20th January, 2023, while being treated for the gunshot wound.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police extend sincere condolences to the loved ones of the Mr. Carrington.