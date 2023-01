The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

A man was found dead in his home in the Nut Grove community Sunday afternoon, police say.

The victim is 48 years old.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

Neighbours say the man was a known alcoholic. He had been in hospital last week.

A post mortem will determine the cause of death.

