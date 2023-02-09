Man gunned down while transporting children in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Man gunned down while transporting children in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

A St Elizabeth man was gunned down in his motor vehicle while he was transporting children in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

The incident happened along the Park main road in Santa Cruz.

The deceased is Devar Garwood, otherwise called ‘Bull’, of Institution Drive in Santa Cruz.

The police say Garwood had picked up three students at Park Mountain Primary School and upon leaving the school, a black Toyota motorcar pulled up alongside the vehicle and opened fire on him.

The police, who were alerted, found Garwood slumped over in his vehicle. Eyewitnesses said that the children, who were not injured in the attack, ran from the vehicle and hid until they were later found by residents who took them to Santa Cruz Police Station.

The police are investigating.

