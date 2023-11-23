Man Injured in Shooting Incident at Grand Anse; St. David Resident Charged with Attempted Murder in Connection with Shooting Incident at Hope, St. Andrew; Remanded

Man Injured in Shooting Incident at Grand Anse

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms the occurrence of a shooting incident that occurred sometime after 6:00 pm, on Thursday 23rd November 2023, at Grand Anse, St. George which resulted in one man sustaining injuries.

The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where he was admitted as a patient.

Police investigation continues into the matter.

St. David Resident Charged with Attempted Murder in Connection with Shooting Incident at Hope, St. Andrew; Remanded.

Fidel Noel, 33 years old, Labourer of Thebaide, St. David was arrested and charged for the offences of Attempted Murder, Possession of an Illegal Firearm, and Possession of Ammunition.

The charges were laid against Mr. Noel following the shooting incident which took place at Hope, St. Andrew, on November 18th, 2023, involving himself and a resident of Grand Bacolet, St. Andrew.

Mr. Noel appeared at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court, today Friday 24th November 2023, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to return to court on December 4th, 2023.