A 26-year-old man was killed in Enterprise on Saturday.

According to police reports, Michael Vincent was shot and killed around 5 pm, near the Southern Main Road in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

A group of men reportedly tried to kidnap Vincent. He managed to escape, ran a short distance away and was shot dead at a nearby property.

Vincent is reported to be a resident of Carlsen Field Road, Chaguanas.

Police investigations are continuing.

