Man stabbed to death in Chaguanas bar

An argument at a bar in Chaguanas on Sunday morning ended in the death of one man.

Police said Dobby Dopson, 26, was in the car park the Gemini Bar, Edinburgh Village, at around 8.45 am, when he got into an argument with a man.

During the argument, both men began fighting and Dopson was stabbed.

He died at the scene.

Police from the Central Division Task Force went to the scene and arrested a 36-year-old Guyanese man.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.

