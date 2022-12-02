Man who attacked and assulted Journalist arrested and charged Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Spanish Town police have arrested and charged the man who was caught on camera physically and verbally assaulting two media workers in Homestead, St Catherine on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Michael Marlyn, a labourer, who is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property.

A videographer attached to Television Jamaica was reportedly hit in the face and his equipment damaged by an enraged Marlyn, who also attempted to grab the cellular phone of a Gleaner reporter.

The incident, which was caught on video, unfolded during a demonstration at Homestead Primary School in Spanish Town Wednesday morning.

The journalists were at the school covering a demonstration by teachers who were voicing their disgust at a stone-throwing incident by students earlier in the week.

As he sought to capture footage of the protest, the videographer was attacked by Marlyn who is said to be from the Homestead community, who hit him in the face. Marlyn also grabbed his camera, ripped the microphone cable and attempted to damage the equipment.

The incident was condemned by both the Media Association of Jamaica and the Press Association of Jamaica.

NewsAmericasNow.com