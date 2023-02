Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament Results

The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

Results of games played in the Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament:

On Friday 17th

The Babs Simpson Netball Academy won 51 VS Dazzlers 0

Sprangs Jet Stars 41 VS The Unknown 4

Net Stars 37 VS Blue Rebels 23

On Saturday 18th

The Unknown 28 VS Shooters United 14

SGU Blue Dynamites 24 VS National U-16 Reps 14

Sprangs Jet Stars 35 VS Blue Rebels 8

Games to be played this weekend:

Friday 24Babs Simpson Academy Vs Combined Stars (Jnr) Shooters United Vs Blue Rebels (Snr) SGU Dynamites Vs Net Stars (Snr)SGU, The Unknown Jet Stars, Net Stars Jet Stars, Blue Rebels4:30 pm 5:30 6:30Saturday 25Blue Rebels Vs National U-16 Reps (Snr) Net Stars Vs The Unknown (Snr) Sprangs Jet Stars Vs Shooters United (Snr)Shooters United, Net Stars U-16, Blue Rebels Blue Rebels, U-165:00 pm 6:00 7:00