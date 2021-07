Rapper Fetty Wap expands weed presence; Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy; The Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) is reporting an increased demand, and more cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America in 60 seconds.

There are a number of immigration rule changes that are happening and have happened in recent weeks that readers of this column should be aware of. Here are 3 you should know of.