Masicka signs with US label Def Jam Recordings Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

After building up an international buzz with north of 100 million streams independently, Jamaican deejay Masicka, who is now based in Miami, USA, unveiled his new track ‘Pieces’ featuring Jahshii last week.

The singer and songwriter also officially announced his signing to Def Jam Recordings with the single as his first release under the newly minted deal.

“‘Pieces’ is a song of triumph. It’s a celebration of what you have worked hard for and motivates the listeners to keep going. You will be victorious,” said Masicka.

“The song touches on overcoming challenges and obstacles you face along the way, as we navigate through this thing called life. The challenges you’re faced with make you stronger. They mould you into a warrior. The warrior which is needed to be successful,” he added.

The track’s airy synth loop and island-inflected beat uplift his hypnotic hook, “Just picking up the pieces from the puzzle of life on my journey”.

“Def Jam has always been the home for great artistes across the wide spectrum of black music, and Masicka is very much emblematic of that vision,” said Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings.

“Representing the new wave of Jamaican dancehall and reggae, Masicka’s versatility and unique sonic perspective have the potential to impact markets all over the world. It feels like the beginning of something very special. We’re excited to welcome him to our Def Jam family.”

The Def Jam team said it has been tracking Masicka’s progress.

“As a lifelong fan of reggae and dancehall music, I’ve been tracking Masicka’s rise very closely,” added LaTrice Burnette, executive vice president, Def Jam Recordings/President, 4th & Broadway. “He’s a phenomenal artiste, and one we’re proud to partner with as we continue our commitment to developing and supporting great artistes from around the world.”

Def Jam’s current roster includes Buju Banton and DJ Khaled.

Meanwhile, Masicka recently received a YouTube award for attracting more than one million subscribers to his channel.

His most recent independent LP, ‘438’, also became “Jamaica’s #1 album of 2022 on Spotify” and “the first project to spend an entire year in the Top 10 on Apple Music Jamaica.”

The artiste also emerged as “one of three Jamaican artists in Spotify Wrapped Jamaica for a Top 10 Album.”

NewsAmericasNow.com