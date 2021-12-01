Masicka Taps Popcaan, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don For “438” Album: Tracklist & Release Date

Masicka unveils the tracklist for his forthcoming debut album, 438, with guest appearances from Popcaan, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don, and Dexta Daps.

Fans of dancehall artiste Masicka will be saying “Thank God it’s Friday” this weekend as the “Stay Strong” entertainer is set to finally drop his debut album “438” on Friday, December 3 to eager fans.

On Wednesday, December 1, the artiste took to Instagram to share the official tracklist stating, “Hot day in heaven, cold day in hell. #438Friday” and fans began licking their lips in anticipation of the 16 track album, which will further showcase the talent of one of the artistes deemed to be the future of dancehall.

Along with the caption, he posted three images, one being the official tracklist and the other two pictures are of himself sitting in a vintage car in full black wearing a leather trench coat while smoking a blunt, and the other shows him standing in front of the car while holding a shovel. The picture with the shovel had fans going crazy. They had their own interpretation of its meaning, with the general sentiment being that he will bury his competition musically.

Born Javaun Fearon, Masicka has a steady and faithful set of followers; hence the release of “438” will be a fitting birthday gift to them. Saturday ushers in his 28th birthday, and many are already noting his musical growth in the few short years since he burst onto the entertainment scene with “Dem Ago Dead.”

With collaborative efforts from Stefflon Don, Popcaan, Dexta Daps, and Sean Paul, the album will feature enough heavy hitters to give it authenticity while still allowing him enough room to demonstrate that he has the chops to stand alone in the dancehall arena and deliver the steady intricate flow which he has become known for.

Being talented and able to write while also being easy on the eyes, as declared by his female fans, has made the “Brace On You’ entertainer a certified triple threat in the industry. On Friday, Masicka fans will be treated to such tracks as “Suicide Note,” “Toxic World,” “Heart Cry,” and “Contract Killer.” Two songs that were previously released, “Love Story” and “They Don’t Know,” are reintroduced and made the list as they are part of his arsenal of hits that fans gravitated towards since they view him as a young artiste who always delivers the goods whenever his music hits the airwaves.

After the news spread on Instagram, thousands of fans were vocal about their continued support. One proclaimed, “release the beast!” while another chimed, “F##k it up until the end and set the place on fire!”

Masicka boasts close to 1 million followers on Instagram. His latest track, “Love Story,” although released back on October 28, is currently the number twenty-two song trending on YouTube with over 1.7 million views.

438 tracklist:

Ultimate

Pain – featuring Popcaan

Suicide Note

Toxic World

Love Story

Moments – featuring Stefflon Don

Highlight

Quality – featuring Sean Paul

Stature

King

Vanish – featuring Dexta Daps

Contract Killer

Mirror

Heart Cry

Story

They Don’t Know