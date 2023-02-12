Massy announces winner of Nissan X-Trail, delivers $10 million in prizes

Black Immigrant Daily News

Colin Weeks with his brand new 2022 Nissan X-Trail T32

Colin Weeks is the winner of a new 2022 Nissan X-Trail T32, worth over $8 million, the biggest prize that was up for grabs in Massy Stores’ Christmas Jackpot which just ended.

He was among thousands of customers who participated in the promotional activity which ran from November 14, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

During a presentation ceremony at Massy Stores, Turkeyen, on Saturday, the grand prize winner said, “I must admit I was shocked and astonished to get the call that I had won something. I want to thank Massy for conducting this prize give away and I must say I enjoy shopping at Massy because of the courtesy and customer-friendly attitude consistently displayed during my many visits.”

General Manager of Massy Stores, Robert Singh, who also spoke at the event, said, “Our Team at Massy Stores continuously looks for ways to give back to our customers and this year we wanted to go all out for YOU – the people who make our stores successful by not only choosing to shop with us but giving us critical feedback which we use to improve and better serve you.”.

Assistant Vice President of Massy Stores Christpen Bobb-Semple handing over the key to Colin Weeks and his family

The Nissan X-trail was one of several prizes worth a total of over $10 million. Every $2000 spent at any of the Massy Stores allowed the customer a chance to win.

Singh added, “This by far is the lowest-cost opportunity anyone can get to win a brand-new Nissan X-Trail. But having one winner irritated us. So, every Massy Store had to get a winner in addition to the grand prize because that’s what our customers deserve.”

Other store prize winners who were presented with their prizes in January are: Ms Surojanie Roopchand who shopped at Massy Stores Providence and won a trip for two to a local destination. She chose Iwokrama; and Mr Michael Brazao, who shopped at Massy Stores Montrose and won a new sofa.

Additional winners are Ms Janakdai Persaud, a shopper at Massy Stores Vreed-en-Hoop who won a new Samsung gas stove; and Ms Amanda Munro, who won a new AKT motorcycle with her entry at Massy Stores Ruimveldt.

Ms Charlyn Artiga, who shopped at Massy Stores Mega and won a chance to win up to $300,000 in cash has not yet taken up her opportunity to win.

Meanwhile, if you were not one of the lucky Christmas Jackpot winners, don’t feel left out. There’s still a chance to win at Massy Stores with yet another giveaway for customers. The Sweetheart Promotion, a collaboration between Massy Stores and Caribbean Airlines, is ongoing. Customers can spend $5,000 or more at any of the five Massy Stores to enter and win a trip for two to Trinidad or Barbados. The promotion runs from January 28 to February 28.

Massy Stores are located at Providence, East Bank Demerara, Turkeyen and Montrose on the East Coast, Vreed-en-Hoop on the West Coast and Ruimveldt in Georgetown.

NewsAmericasNow.com