Master P Commits To Helping People Fight Addiction In Tribute To Late Daughter

Master P says he is committed to helping people battling drug addiction and mental illness following the tragic death of his daughter.

Master P has once again vowed to help others facing the arduous battle against addiction. The veteran rapper and his family are still mourning the loss of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller who passed away late last month.

Even though no official cause of death has been announced yet because authorities are waiting for the toxicology reports, he seems certain that her death was caused by drug addiction and mental illness. As he continues to come to terms with the loss of his daughter, he paid her a heartfelt tribute recently a show.

The No Limit Records founder also restated his commitment to helping others struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. The show was held on Tuesday, June 7, and he posted a clip on Instagram.

While on stage, he shared with his fans how much he loved and missed his daughter. In the emotional tribute, he added that he was her parachute, and now that she’s passed on, she will become his.

“We not gonna grieve no more, we’re gonna celebrate because now I’m gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives. I’m gonna get out here and play my part. I know God put me in this world for a passion and purpose. Mental illness is a serious thing,” the 52-year-old added.

When he finished his touching speech, he asked those gathered to sing Michael Jackson’s 1995 single “You Are Not Alone,” which he shared was his daughter’s “theme song.”

Before her death, Tytyana Miller had spoken in-depth about her constant struggle with addiction and her own mental health. She was best known for her role on WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop. In a 2016 episode, she revealed that she and her mother were battling substance addiction.