Mayaro toddler, 2, reported missing near river

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Missing in Mayaro, Allon Ramdial, age 2.

A search was still ongoing on Friday afternoon, several hours after a two-year-old toddler vanished from his home near the Ortoire River in Mayaro.

It is believed that the child, Allon Ramdial, might have wandered off and been swept into the river.

The toddler lives at the fishing port in Ortoire Village with his mother, Christinna Ramdial, 19. She reported to police that around 6. 30 am, the child could not be found.

The “home” where missing toddler Allon Ramdial, two, lives with his mother in the fishing port in Ortoire Village.

Allon was last wearing a blue T-shirt and long blue pants.

The police joined residents, including fishermen, to search for the child on and offshore.

Up to 3.30 pm, no one could confirm the child’s whereabouts.

NewsAmericasNow.com