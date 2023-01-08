Meek Mill Addresses Gary Russell Altercation Ringside Gervonta Davis Boxing Match

Meek Mill is speaking out on a ringside altercation between himself and boxer Gary Russell Jr. at Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia boxing match on Saturday night.

Around midway the fight, things got rowdy among fans ringside, which was later revealed to be a verbal altercation between Philly rapper Meek Mill and boxer Gary Russell Jr. The rapper is now speaking out after videos surfaced showing other individuals trying to cool tempers and de-escalate things. In one clip, Meek looked a bit angry as he yelled at another man while other men got between them.

“I would never let no petty sh** escalate to let somebody movie run,” the rapper tweeted on Sunday. “I just walked away. I came to support tank and boots! Good wins.”

In another tweet, he added that he was responding to some aggression towards him but noted he was nice to everybody for the most part. Meek also apologizes while shouting out Tank for picking up another win. “I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing! I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots,” he tweeted.

Twitter

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, is a big supporter of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. But it seems he is taking some of the headlines from the boxer despite continuing his impressive undefeated run with a victory over Hector Luis Garcia. The referee stopped the fight in the eighth round after Tank dealt a massive blow to Garcia, seemingly leaving him disoriented.

As for the ringside argument between Meek Mill and Russell, security quickly squashed things before that too went to blows. Meek has made headlines for various runnings over the years, including a physical confrontation with Tekashi 6ix9ine in an Atlanta parking lot in 2021. Meek also previously had a clash with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty in Los Angeles and another fight with Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels a few years back.