Meek Mill Dishes Kodak Black Relationship Advice Ahead Of New Album

Meek Mill shares some relationship advice with Kodak Black as he readies his new album.

The Philly rhymer opened the window for fans to pick his brain and get answers to questions they were interested in while he was aboard an hours-long flight. The “Going Bad’ rapper took the opportunity to speak and clear the air on several topics and even found time to chat with fellow artiste Kodak Black.

With the hashtag #AskMeek, Meek Mill was in a chatty mood and tweeted, “I’m on this long ass flight, I need to see what the people on!! Tag #askmeek and I’ll reply.”

And so he did. Some fans wanted to know about when his next album would drop, to which he responded, “March we got something special coming.” One fan touched him when he asked if the 34-year-old Philadelphia native still misses and thinks about the late Nipsey Hussle, to which he said, “Most nights I do…that shit almost drove me crazy. Because he ain’t deserve that! That was my West Coast brother.”

Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle collaborated on “Victory” with Nicki Minaj. Following his death in March 2019, Meek’s voice could be heard on another Nipsey song which ironically was entitled “Angel.”

In rating the work he did on his albums, he gave the nod to “Championship,” which he released in 2018, as his most important. “I Love Expensive Pain. It just got turned down by the label. They didn’t invest in it at all,” he noted.

Fans then learned a lot during his interaction with Kodak Black. The two had fun discussing the triumphs and tribulations of women and having a relationship while being in the rap industry.

When Kodak tweeted, “these hoes don’t wanna be locked in. They tryna f**k when and how they want to without a ni**a tellin em what to do,” Meek responded, “Yea ion even ask these girls questions no more yak lol…I tell them when you with me, you wit me… and don’t let no ni**a you deal wit speak on me because he prolly a groupie or a hater of mines!”

When asked about the best piece of advice he would give to his younger self, he said, “Watch who you trust and pay more attention to the ones who was really there for me b4 all this.”

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was first signed to Grand Hustle Records in 2008 before moving on in 2011 to Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group (MMG). His debut album, Dreams And Nightmares, was released in 2012 with the single “Amen,” which featured Drake, going all the way to the number two position on the US Billboard 200 charts.