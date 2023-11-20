MEETING FOR BOAT OWNERS AND OPERATORS BERTHED ON THE CARENAGE

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture & Lands, Fisheries and Co-operatives invites all Longline Fishing Boat Owners and Operators berthed on the Carenage to attend an important meeting at the Fisheries Division Conference Room, (Upstairs Melville Street Fish Market) on Friday 24th November 2023, Commencing at 10:00 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to address critical issues regarding berthing within the Carenage Port.

For more information, please contact the Fisheries Department on 473-440-3814.