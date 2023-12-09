Meeting with Farmers in Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique from December 11 – 15, 2023

St. George’s – The Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives, invites all produce farmers to a series of special meetings to identify production needs and to improve export readiness in the Agriculture Sector.

The meetings will be held during the week of December 11 – 15, 2023, beginning at 5:00 PM, except for Carriacou, where it will commence at 12:00 noon.

PARISHMEETING DATELOCATIONSt. George & St. DavidMonday 11th December 2023Westerhall Secondary SchoolSt. Patrick, St. Mark & St. JohnTuesday 12th December 2023St. Patrick’s Anglican Primary SchoolCarriacou & Petite MartiniqueThursday 14th December 2023Carriacou Multi-purpose CentreSt. AndrewFriday 15th December 2023Grenville Secondary School

All farmers are asked to make a special effort to attend the meetings.