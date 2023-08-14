Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Tory Lanez Supporters At Outside Lands

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence for the first time since rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her in July 2020.

The Houston Hottie had a very strong response to the acrimony she continues to receive from fans of Lanez following the sentencing by Judge David Herriford. While performing at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco at Golden Gate Park, the rapper paused to acknowledge her fan’s support over the last two years.

“Being a hot girl, in general, is just not f**kin’ easy,” Megan began. “I really appreciate y’all. So today I just wanna say, f**k all my haters. None of that sh*t you was doing or saying broke me. None of that sh*t y’all was doing or saying to the hotties broke them. I want all the hotties to put they muthaf**kin’ middle finger up, right now,” she said as she put her fingers up, followed by a throng of supportive fans doing the same.

Tory Lanez will be serving 10 years for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. The rapper was defiant last week as he maintained his innocence of the charges.

“I will never never let no jail time eliminate me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” the statement read.

Tory Lanez also backtracked on the apology he made in court, where he referred to Megan as a friend.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That’s it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” he wrote.

In the meantime, adjusting to his new home at Los Angeles County Jail seems to be a challenge for Tory Lanez, who is being held in protective custody and away from the general population, TMZ reported on Monday.

The publication reported that Lanez was being held in the administrative segregation unit to ensure his safety due to his celebrity status.

The Canadian rapper/singer is also only allowed two hours outside each day, and he is alone during that time. As for recreation, he is allowed only three hours per week.