Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DJ Akademiks, Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Postponed

Megan Thee Stallion is disputing alleged information leaked by DJ Akademiks, claiming that DNA linking Tory Lanez to Megan’s shooting is inconclusive.

On Wednesday, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion began trending after DJ Akademiks claimed that he saw a document that seems to remove Lanez as a prime suspect in the Houston rapper’s shooting.

“Tory trial adjourned with his lawyer bringing up in court the fact they got DNA test results from the prosecution that says they can’t verify by DNA that tory ever touched the weapon,” Akademiks tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Megan Thee Stallion was quick to reply, saying, “court aint even started so why yall ready to start lying,” on her Instagram Story.

The Houston rapper also accused blogs of being on Lanez’s payroll to spin the trial.

“I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS…And to my haters.. keep making yourself look stupid idc,” she added in another Instagram Story.

DJ Akademiks also shared a “breaking news” tweet doubling on his earlier claim.

Screenshot Megan Thee Stallion IG

“BREAKING: It was revealed in court a few months ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Megan, however, added more discourse on her Instagram Story as she challenged the reports by Akademiks.

“What’s even more f*** up is this s**** is all public record and nobody even cares to read. Only thing happened in court today was it got pushed to April 5th…but y’all will get a lie trending. Imagine how I feel…reliving this shit everyday publicly. It hurts Im so tired,” she said.

In the meantime, Lanez had his own bit to add as he indirectly addressed Megan.

“U can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one.. not today,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Akademiks doubled down that he saw a document that spoke to the absence of DNA claims and said Lanez’s attorney addressed the court on the same matter.

“Tory Lanez trial was adjourned til April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself… it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine,” he said in one tweet.

The Instagram personality added, “Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if its true. I don’t know why she up on here taggin me in post like I jus be making sh** up.”

“Btw…. Meg can get the same document that they referenced in court today… hopefully she’s entitled to see what the DA will be using against Tory being that shes the victim. Its part of discovery. Ask the DA what the completed DNA test said…then come back & apologize to Big AK,” he added in another tweet.

In the meantime, Megan had words for DJ Akademiks as she laughed him to scorn.

“Big AKKKK??? LITTLE Boy please. Why would you post there was no DNA FOUND but now saying it’s inconclusive?? How are YOU specifically able to see documents before they come out in court? What you saying is his lawyer sharing evidence with bloggers? Got it… Take yo big ass on somewhere,” her scathing response read on Instagram Story.

Screenshot Megan Thee Stallion IG

In the meantime, a Senior Reporter for @pagesix and the @nypost tweeted that reports of Lanez’s DNA not being present on the gun are false.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez’s DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE,” a tweet from Eileen Reslen began.

“Today’s pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started. #megantheestallion #torylanez,” the tweet ended.