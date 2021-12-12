Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Congressional Hero Award & Spoiled By Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion was awarded the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman after her graduation and gets spoiled by her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Megan Thee Stallion is riding high off of the success of her graduation at Texas Southern University. On Saturday, she walked the stage and proudly collected her bachelor’s in health administration certificate.

While she does not have her immediate family to celebrate as her mom and dad are deceased, the 26-year-old has not missed a beat from the special moment as her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine was there every step of the way to make her feel loved and appreciated.

While walking off the stage, Pardison, affectionately called Pardi by Meg, can be seen waiting on the rapper as he kisses her and hands her a congratulatory gift.

It seems that that was not the end of Pardi’s gifting as he showed up bearing gifts.

Megan Thee Stallion, Pardison Fontaine

In videos shared on social media, the singer and songwriter can be seen holding a gift and telling Megan, “You gon be able to turn anything you want into Chanel,” while her friends can be heard in the background boosting up Pardi.

Megan Thee Stallion can be seen unwrapping a small box with jewelry designed as a heart and another as scissors. She also received a diamond signature Chanel brooch, which caused her friends to swoon.

Megan also received a custom TSU jacket, but instead, the jacket says Thee Stallion University for TSU. Megan is clearly over the moon with the jacket present as she opens it and shows it off.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is being honored with a humanitarian award for her help with rebuilding homes in Houston following a winter storm earlier in the year, graduated from college for the first time.

“Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman [Sheila Jackson Lee] In my hometown HOUSTON TX although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city,” Megan wrote on IG.

On Saturday, she shared her thoughts about the momentous occasion.

“Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud thank you everyone for all the love today,” the rapper said in a caption of a picture of her all dolled up and fitted with her gown and cap.

Megan Thee Stallion announced how excited she was for the day in a separate post.

“Good morning hotties!!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” she tweeted hours before the ceremony.