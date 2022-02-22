Megan Thee Stallion Lashes Out At Carl Crawford Says Legal Fight Not Over

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a post by Carl Crawford after she dismissed a lawsuit against the label exec and his company.

The “Savage” rapper has been quiet in recent months, but she popped up on social media to shut down a lawsuit update by her former label 1501 Entertainment, owned by Carl Crawford. Through his 1501 Certified Ent Instagram account, Crawford shared a screenshot of a news article about Megan Thee Stallion filing court documents to dismiss her lawsuit against the label and J. Prince.

In the caption, he wrote, “Only the real… [H] town can relate. Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018.”

Megan Thee Stallion, however, got wind of the post and shared a fiery response as she called out Crawford for sharing inaccurate information about the reason behind a part of the lawsuit being dismissed.

“This dude never know wtf is going on with his business. The case that Was dismissed against you was from when you wasn’t trying to let me drop music … you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more,” she began in. lengthy response.

“We are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!! I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc im MEGAN THEE STALLION !” she added.

She continued, “Grown ass men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that shit up ! I dont even be saying shit to you lame ass niggas bc the TRUTH always comes out.” The post ended.

Thee Stallion also called out Carl Crawford for having the audacity to want money from her achievements from 2018 onwards when he never contributed to her success.

“This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and aint contributed to shit SINCE 2018… NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO, NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, shit not even a flight!!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE,” she said in an Instagram post.

Screenshot Megan Thee Stallion IG

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit in March 2020 claiming $1 million in damages against 1501 Certified Entertainment and its agents and J. Prince, whom she accused of blocking her from releasing new music.

The rapper claimed that she wanted to renegotiate “an unfair contract” which had no reasonable obligations on 1501 and J. Prince while she offset expenses and had to pay the label out of what she earned. She claimed that she had received no money from the label since 2018. She was granted a temporary restraining order against them, leading to her releasing a slew of hits, including the Grammy-winning “Wap” with Cardi B later that year.