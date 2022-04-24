Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Details About Tory Lanez Shooting: “I was really scared”

Megan Thee Stallion shared new details about her shooting incident involving Tory lanez and her ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Megan Thee Stallion became emotional as she spoke in a TV interview for the first time since the shooting incident that occurred in July 2020. Toronto rapper Tory Lanez is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper in her feet.

A snippet of the interview on CBS with Gayle King was shared on Sunday with Megan choking back tears as she talked about the incident, which left her shocked and fearful for her life.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan said. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The full interview is to be released on Monday (April 25), but it’s unclear how much she will be discussing during the interview.

Much of the details surrounding the incident have come from the pre-trial hearing that took place in February and earlier this month, along with claims by Megan and details from the reporting officer on the night of the incident.

This is the first time the rapper is sitting down to talk about the incident, which has divided music fans who choose to support either Megan or Tory Lanez.

In the snippet, Megan Thee Stallion details the moments right before the shooting where she is told, “Dance, b**ch.”

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b**ch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” she told King.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick… If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” she said.

Megan “suffered gunshot wounds” to her feet during the incident.

Lanez was not arrested for the shooting until October 2020, months after the shooting, because Megan did not identify who shot her to the police.

She eventually blasted the rapper online after his utterances on social media and blogs.

“Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh*t,” she said during an Instagram Live session in August 2020. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it… Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And ya’ll mother****ers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

In the meantime, Lanez is on trial for one count of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The highly-publicized trial has taken social media by storm, with many closely following the developments and some even accusing Megan Thee Stallion of lying on Tory Lanez. He, for one, has pleaded not guilty to the offenses and is subject to two court orders- one a protective order not to contact the victim and another not to disclose any information shared in discovery.

Tory Lanez has, however, continued to speak on the case, including directing tweets at Megan Thee Stallion, for which he was placed in jail briefly for violating his bond conditions.

The trial is set to begin on September 14.