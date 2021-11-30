Megan Thee Stallion Show Respect To Astroworld Victims Cancels Houston Concert

Megan Thee Stallion cancels her Houston concert out of her respect for Astroworld victims.

It looks like the unfortunate incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in which ten people lost their lives is still having a ripple effect on the industry. Megan Thee Stallion is one of the artists who seem to be uncomfortable returning to the stage since that incident. She’s reportedly canceled an upcoming December 3 concert “out of respect” for the victims.

The news was shared by Houston Chronicle via a statement from the “Savage” rapper.

“Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time,” part of the statement read.

The concert was originally scheduled to be part of a series of celebratory events as the rapper acknowledged officially graduating from the Texas Southern University on December 11 with a bachelor’s degree. She hasn’t yet made public any information about refunds.

Meanwhile, since Astroworld, Travis Scott has stayed out of the limelight, especially since he is facing an uphill battle as more families come forward with lawsuits. The fallout has also been haunting him as he was replaced at Day N Vegas by Post Malone, and the planned “Travis Scott Day” that is being organized by the Houston Rockets has been postponed.

He’s also facing billions of dollars in lawsuits. He has tried to reach out to some of the victims’ families, like the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Sadly, Blunt died due to his injuries which he suffered during the Astroworld crowd surge. The family refused his offer to pay for the child’s funeral.

The family’s lawyer spoke with Rolling Stone and said, “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”