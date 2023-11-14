Men Charged for Cocaine Possession; Wanted Man – Randy Ash

Men Charged for Cocaine Possession

On Sunday 12th November 2023, officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit and Grenada Coast Guard intercepted a fishing vessel outside of True Blue, St. George with two occupants on board. A search of the vessel resulted in the seizure of two (2) kilos of Cocaine that carries an estimated street value of two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000.00ecc).

As a result of this, Robert Alex Marquez Velasquez, 36 years old, Mechanic of Magarita, Venezuela and Sham Crawford, 28 years old, Fisherman of Woodlands, St. George were arrested and jointly charged for the offence of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, to wit two (2) Kilos of Cocaine.

Both men appeared before the St. George’s #2 Magistrate Court, today Wednesday 15th November 2023.

Mr. Crawford was granted bail in the sum of $90,000.00 with two (2) sureties with the following conditions:

Surrender all travel documents immediately,Report to South St. George Police Station every Friday between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm.Must seek permission/consent from the court to leave the State.

Mr. Velasquez was denied bail and remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

The matter was adjourned to November 24th, 2023.

Wanted Man – Randy Ash

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Randy Emmanuel Patrick Ash alias, “Power” 45 years old, Construction Worker of St. Paul’s, St. George. He is five feet five inches in height, medium built, dark in complexion, with brown eyes and black hair.

Mr. Ash is wanted by police for questioning in connection with the offence of Housebreaking and Stealing and Attempted Rape.

Anyone seeing Randy Ash or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact CID St. George’s at 440 3921, St. Paul’s Police Station at 440 3224, Emergency 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: This suspect may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.