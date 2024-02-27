Men Charged for Robbery with Violence, Remanded

Merlique Chiddick, 21 years old, Businessman, of Lucas Street, St. George’s and Camrie Gittens, 20 years old, Vendor, of Tempe, St. George, were jointly charged for the offence of Robbery with Violence, in connection with the incident which occurred on Friday February 23rd, 2024, at Maurice Bishop Highway, St. George.

Mr. Chiddick was also charged with the offences of possession of a firearm (one Webley .22 caliber revolver), and possession of six (6) rounds of ammunition.

Both men appeared at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday February 26th, 2024, and were remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

They are scheduled to return to court on Friday March 15th, 2024.