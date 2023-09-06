Men Jointly Charged for Prison Drug Confiscation

Two (2) men were charged by police in connection with the discovery of 277 grams of Cannabis which carries an estimated street value of one thousand, three hundred and eighty-five dollars ($1,385.00), that was discovered in an item delivered to an inmate at His Majesty’s Prisons.

As a result of this confiscation, Timon Antoine, 44 years, Prison Officer of Birchgrove, St. Andrew and Andy Pursue, 43 years old, Mechanic of Boca, St. George, were jointly charged for the offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Mr. Antoine and Mr. Pursue appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday 31st August 2023, and were granted bail in the sum of eight thousand dollars ($8,000.00) each, with one surety. As part of their bail conditions, they must seek permission from the court to leave the state of Grenada and report to the Birchgrove and Central Police Stations respectively, once weekly.

Both men are scheduled to return to Court on December 7th, 2023.

In an unrelated matter, officers attached to the Northern District arrested and charged Atiba Bartholomew, 40 years old, Deck Supervisor of Tivoli, St. Andrew in connection with the discovery of a quantity of compressed Cannabis during a search of his vehicle, on Thursday 31st August 2023, at Harvey Vale Carriacou.

Mr. Bartholomew was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug. He was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) with two (2) sureties.