Menace wanted in relation to serious criminal matters Loop Barbados

Akeem Ricardo Griffith alias Menace or Batman is wanted by the Barbados Police Service in relation to serious criminal matters.

The 31-year-old whose last known address is Montrose, Christ Church is approximately approximately six feet tall, dark complexion and is of a slim built.

He has the image of a star tattooed on his left cheek, the word ‘THUG’ and the number ’50’ tattooed on his left hand along with the letter ‘M’ tattooed on his right hand.

Griffith is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Akeem Ricardo Griffith, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

