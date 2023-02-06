Mexico a reliable partner for CARICOM

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will always have a reliable partner in Mexico, says His Excellency Mauricio Vizcaino, the country’s Ambassador.

Ambassador Vizcaino presented his credentials to the CARICOM Secretary-General Her Excellency Carla Barnett on Monday at her office in Georgetown, Guyana.

Their discussions included plans for a Fifth Summit between CARICOM and Mexico as re-engagement with Caribbean was among his Government’s priorities, the Ambassador noted.

The Secretary-General pointed out that Mexico was the first country with which the Community had established a Joint Commission and that had laid the foundation for a lasting and meaningful relationship.