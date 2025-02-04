World News
Mexico, Canada avert Trump tariffs; Musk’s role in Treasury, USAID probed
04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and undocumented migration.
Related News
22 January 2025
Trump’s Middle East envoy will enter Gaza as part of ‘inspection team’
06 January 2025
US envoy says Israeli army will withdraw completely from south Lebanon
07 January 2025
Gang violence killed more than 5,600 people in Haiti in 2024: UN
22 January 2025