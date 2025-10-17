Wilson speaks out against some GOC Executive members Men appear in court for rape of SGU students Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding Rowdy group tried to mash-up NDC meeting Who signed the committal order? Victory for CJ’s Managerial Services in high court
Military leader Randrianirina sworn in as Madagascar’s new president 

17 October 2025
Madagascar has sworn in an army colonel as president, just days after a military takeover on the back of a popular rebellion, that sent President Andry Rajoelina fleeing into exile.

The African island nation’s High Constitutional Court on Friday formalised the appointment of Colonel Michael Randrianirina in a ceremony, crowning a tumultuous week in which Rajoelina was impeached for desertion of duty on Tuesday, with the military stepping in.

Mass demonstrations in recent weeks over power and water shortages turned deadly, with the United Nations reporting that at least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 others were injured.

More to come…

 

