Mining surveyor chopped to death in Arumu Backdam

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ricky Ambrose

Mining surveyor Ricky Ambrose was yesterday found dead in the Arumu Backdam, Cuyuni.

Ambrose was a sworn land surveyor and ranger for the past 20 years.

According to a press release from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Ambrose was found with lacerations about his body, which was some distance away from his ATV which he was using at the time.

Report reaching the Association is that his licensed firearm along with a quantity of raw gold and cash were also missing from his possession.

The Association said it has also learnt that the police only visited the area sometime this morning to assess the scene and remove the body.

“The GGDMA finds this response by the police as being poor since Arumu is not a far distance away from Bartica,” the association said.

The GGDMA also called on the authorities to conduct a proper investigation into this incident and to put proper systems in place at all borders to negate all criminal activities.

NewsAmericasNow.com