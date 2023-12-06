Minister Adrian Thomas assumes Chair of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the OECS

Hon. Adrian Thomas

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – Grenada’s Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Senator Honorable Adrian Thomas has assumed the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the OECS, following a meeting of Ministers held virtually on Thursday, November 30th, 2023.

On accepting the role as Chair, Minister Thomas told colleague Ministers that he felt a profound sense of gratitude and humility to serve as Chairman.

Senator Adrian Thomas must now play a lead role in ensuring the implementation of the decisions of Ministers of Agriculture throughout the OECS. Among the key areas of focus is the implementation of the OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy. This is a ten-year programme that was introduced at the Sixth Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture in October 2022. The Strategy sets out a regional approach to food and nutrition security, to transform the OECS agriculture sector into one that is food self-reliant.

Senator Thomas is also committed to ensuring the advancement of the OECS Integrated Land Management (ILM) Project, which seeks to optimize the contribution of land to agriculture, food security, climate-change mitigation and adaptation, and the preservation of ecosystems and the essential services they provide.

At the November 30th meeting, Senator Thomas also took the opportunity to praise the outgoing Chairmen for their guidance and direction to the Council. He stated “Ministers first and foremost, let me humbly register my acknowledgement for the outstanding leadership demonstrated by Comrade Roland Royer and Comrade Fidel Grant. Together, they have achieved and accomplished quite a lot during their tenure. I am truly inspired by the foundation they have laid, and I am committed to building upon it with dedication and passion. Dominica, you have led, and we were happy to follow you side by side.”

Minister Thomas assured his colleague Ministers that his commitment to the OECS Council of Ministers of Agriculture is unwavering, and he believes in the collective strength of their members and the shared vision that unite them.

