MINISTER FOR SPORTS CONGRATULATES ANDERSON PETERS

St. George: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture Hon. Ron Redhead has congratulated two-time world champion, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, following his 83.16 meters throw in the men’s javelin at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Peter’s winning performance was well ahead of the rest of the field, with USA’s Curtis Thompson (75.27m) and Capers Williamson (75.02m) taking second and third place respectively.

This follows the javelin champion’s recent third-place finish with his 85.88m season opener at the 2023 Wanda Diamond League in Doha.

Anderson’s win reverberated throughout the tri-island on Saturday as people took to social media to congratulate the athlete and celebrate his win.

Minister Redhead said, “Anderson’s consistency, passion, and hard work hold lessons for the young people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique”.

The 25-year-old men’s javelin world champion who was interviewed by @RunBlogRun was asked about his performance, and was quoted as saying “I’m still trying to find my rhythm, still building for Budapest”.

Anderson’s next completion date will be June 17 in Germany, as part of the continued World Continental Tour Gold Meet.