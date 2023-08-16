MINISTER FOR SPORTS CONGRATULATES PARA-ATHLETE TYLER SMITH ON HISTORIC MEDAL WINNING AT THE COMMONWEALTH YOUTH GAME

St. George’s, Grenada: Minister of State with responsibility for Sports, Hon. Ron Redhead has congratulated sixteen year old Grenadian para- athlete, Tyler Smith, on his historic medal-winning event at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Smith, who made his country’s debut in the para-athletics of the Commonwealth Youth Games, won a bronze medal competing in the Boys Discus Throw.

The below the knee amputee Smith, placed third behind South African gold medalist D.T Molobela and Kenyan silver medalist, T.M Mwonga.

Joining the Grenada Paralympics Committee and other sporting organisations in Grenada to congratulate the young para-athlete, Minister Redhead said results like these show that with the right training and opportunity anything is possible.

He also applauded Smith for his commitment and dedication in preparing for the games and making all of Grenada proud.

The Sports Minister said Smith’s support team must also be commended for its commitment and patience in working with him to develop his skills in the discus, javelin, and shot put.

He noted that the old proverb “it takes a village” was pronounced in this victory and the determination and bravery of Smith serve as a real inspiration for all, in particular, physically challenged people in Grenada to actively compete in para-sports and capitalise on the many available opportunities.

In the last five years, Grenadian para-athletes have represented the nation at the Desert Games in Arizona, the World Para-athletics champions in Doha, the 2020 Japan Paralympics Games, and an international Para-Swimming championship in Texas.

Minister Redhead says his ministry looks forward to supporting the Grenada Paralympic Committee in its efforts to make para-sports an integral part of the sports programs in schools, to engage the students who need the exposure and boost their confidence in participating in sports that will further contribute to their wellbeing.

He also recognised other members of Grenada team including Sara Dowden who placed in the top 15 in swimming, Ethan Sam, Rayvohn Telesford, Suerena Alexander, Nina James and Daniel Whint.