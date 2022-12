The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves announced some changes and initiatives during his presentation of the 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, in Parliament yesterday.

Parliament has been adjourned until Monday January 9, 2023 at 4pm for the presentation of the National Budget by Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves.

