Housing and Social Development Minister Delma Thomas has said that corruption allegations levelled at her ministry’s welfare programmes is due to the actions of some public officers and people who defraud the system by making false reports of being in need. Speaking at the post-Cabinet press conference on Tuesday, the…

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has reported that suicide is on the increase on the island and this year has seen a new record in the number of people taking their own life or attempting to die by their own hands. According to statistics from the Police Force which…