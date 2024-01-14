Ministers of Government and Members of Parliament to Distribute 50th Independence Pins to Secondary School Students Across Grenada

St. George’s, Grenada– To actively involve the youth in the ongoing 50th Independence celebrations, Ministers of Government and Members of Parliament are set to visit all secondary schools across the tri-island state at 8:50 a.m. Monday, 15 January to distribute commemorative 50th Independence pins under the theme, “50, it’s a Big deal.”

Each secondary school student will receive a special pin, prominently displaying the official 50th Anniversary of Independence logo. The distribution will be facilitated by the parliamentary representative of the school’s constituency, adding a personal touch to the initiative.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to include schoolchildren in the national celebrations. The goal is to foster a sense of pride and involvement among the younger generation, encouraging them to actively participate in the lead-up and aftermath of the independence festivities.

The 50th Independence pins hold significant symbolic value, and it is hoped that students will proudly wear them as a mark of their connection to the nation’s history and the ongoing celebration of its independence. The pins serve as a visual representation of the unity and pride that we share as Grenadians during this historic milestone.

In addition to the distribution of pins, other initiatives targeting the youth have been launched as part of the celebrations. The Mobile Museum, commissioned 29 November 2023, is a travelling exhibition that brings the history and heritage of the tri-island state to schools across the nation. It is a dynamic educational tool, offering students a unique and interactive way to learn about the country’s past, present, and future.

Furthermore, a Youth Symposium is scheduled for Friday 19 January. It is a monumental leadership workshop designed for youth between 14 and 30. This full-day conference will provide a platform for engaging discussions on leadership and collaborative problem-solving, aiming to empower the younger generation to play an active role in shaping the future of Grenada.

Director of the Independence Secretariat, Mrs. Gail Purcell, expressed excitement about the upcoming pin distribution, stating, “We want our schoolchildren to feel a sense of pride and involvement in the 50th celebrations. While the commemorative pins are intended for all citizens, we found it pressing to ensure our youth had priority. We are very excited for the ministers to distribute the pins and hope the students will wear them daily with pride.”

This initiative marks a significant step in ensuring that the youth of Grenada actively participate in and appreciate the historical significance of the 50th Independence celebrations.