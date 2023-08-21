Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives Call for CVs

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives issues a Call for CVs to individuals interested in filling the position of Project Assistant Intern under the Integrated Landscape Approaches and Investments in Sustainable Land Management in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS ILM) Project. A stipend will be paid monthly.

Primary FunctionOECS ILM Project Assistant Intern: Reporting to the National Focal Point and OECS ILM Project Management Team, the Project Assistant will provide specific administrative and technical services to the development and implementation of the national ILM interventions in Grenada executed by the Ministry of Agriculture. This will contribute to the successful and timely implementation of the OECS GCCA+ ILM Project nationally and regionally.

Time Frame4 months

Primary Project Duties – OECS GCCA+ ILM Project

Work collaboratively with the OECS GCCA+ ILM Project Management team, including the National Focal Point and assigned ILM Contractors.Monitor and track e-mail communications received from the OECS Commission or Contractors and liaise with the Project Focal Point, other officers of the Ministry or other relevant stakeholders to ensure that all necessary actions are undertaken, and deadlines are met.Coordinate the scheduling and execution of ILM project meetings, workshops, stakeholder consultations, and field visits, including visibility actions such as press conferences and media invites.Act as lead rapporteur for the preparation of minutes or reports of such project meetings, workshops and stakeholder consultations held.Coordinate and ensure that the necessary follow-up actions are undertaken in addition to the review of technical reports to provide timely feedback from Project Focal Point, other officers of the Ministry or other relevant stakeholders.Log stakeholder issues and concerns.Demonstrate a continued commitment to confidentiality.Prepare monthly progress reports on the national implementation of the OECS ILM Project.Complete any necessary administrative tasks as required by the ILM Project Focal Point and OECS ILM Project Management Team.Perform any other duties as assigned by the ILM Project Focal Point relevant to the OECS ILM Project.

Qualifications

An Associate Degree or Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science, Forestry, Agriculture, Integrated Watershed Management or Sustainable Land Management or an environmental related field; ORA minimum of seven (7) months’ working experience as a Project Administrative Assistant.

General Professional Experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to present and discuss critical issues to a varied audience, both written and verbally.Relevant experience in working for governments and/or international organisations on consultancy assignments.Relevant experience working with the Government of Grenada as an OECS Member State.A demonstrated background of strong analytical and research skills to highlight critical matters arising as well as to capture best practices in terrestrial environmental interventions.

Please e-mail your CV to [email protected] or [email protected]on or before 15th September 2023.