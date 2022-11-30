Ministry of Education advises parents to install the Family Monitoring App

Black Immigrant Daily News

An official in the Ministry of Education is advising Parents and Guardians in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to install and use the Family Monitoring App to monitor the online activities of their Children.

Coordinator of the National Reconciliation Unit, Degra Michael issued the advice on Monday night during the On the Beat Program on NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/MONITORING-APP.mp3

Ms. Michael said the app is simple and easy to maneuver and it will help parents to stay on top of their children’s online activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/APP-USAGE.mp3

Monday night’s On the Beat Program focused on the topic “The use of Social Media.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com