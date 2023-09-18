Ministry of Education Refurbishment – Minor Interruption of Services

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: To continue providing quality service to the public and to ensure a conducive working environment for staff, the Ministry of Education is currently undertaking minor refurbishment, which may result in minor interruptions or delays to regular services.

The refurbishment began during the week of Sept. 11, and service interruption is not expected to exceed 4 weeks. During the refurbishment period, the public is kindly asked to call in advance of any in-person visit to the Ministry, to ensure that the relevant personnel who can address their concerns or queries are currently in office. Where the personnel are not in the office, clients will be guided accordingly to ensure quality customer service experience.

Kindly note that the Customer Service Officer will remain available to assist during the period. Customers/stakeholders are also encouraged to contact the respective units via the following email addresses:

Main line: (473) 440-2737WhatsApp numbers: (473) 423-5722/(473) 423-5706Office of the Minister for Education:[email protected]Office of the Chief Education Officer (CEO): [email protected]Office of the Permanent Secretary (PS): [email protected]Student Support Unit: [email protected]Scholarship Desk: [email protected]Personnel Unit: [email protected]Registry: [email protected]Accounts Unit: [email protected]Examinations Unit: [email protected] School Administration Unit: [email protected]Curriculum Unit: [email protected]Early Childhood Education Unit: [email protected]IT Unit: [email protected]Public Relations Unit: [email protected]

The Public will receive updates on the refurbishment via the GIS and the Ministry’s official social media channels. The Ministry thanks the public for its patience and understanding during this period.