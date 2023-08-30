MINISTRY OF FINANCE AFFECTED BY OCCUPATIONAL ISSUE

St George’s, Grenada – The General Public is hereby advised that the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division is currently affected by an Occupational Health and Safety Issue.

In this regard, the public is hereby notified that cash service will be offered on the ground floor of the Accountant General Division, Treasury, from Tuesday 29′ August until further notice.

The public is also reminded that payment can be made online using pay.gov.gd, the District Revenue Offices and Treasury Sub-Office at the Botanical Gardens.

Further, please be advised that the service provided by the Traffic Section at the IRD would be limited only to the processing of new vehicle registration.

The Ministry apologies for the inconvenience caused, and assures the public that the team is working assiduously to correct the problem.

Please be guided accordingly.