MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS REPORTS STEADY INCREASE IN DENGUE FEVER CASES

St. George: The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs reports that the number of dengue cases has been continuously increasing based on data acquired over the previous three weeks.

Chief Medical Officer (Ag.) Dr. Shawn Charles says in Epi weeks #18 and #19, there were 20 and 39 reported cases respectively, while Epi week #20 recorded a total of 79 new cases and two hospitalizations. “This represents a 100% increase from the previous week, and it points to what can only be described as a steady increase in the outbreak of cases,” he explained.

The CMO added that while there have been intensified public education and vector control measures to assist with the control and prevention of further increases, citizens must also play their part, taking all the necessary preventative measures.

“We are reminding members of the public that the situation is very, very serious, and as such it is extremely important for them to protect themselves, by using approved insect repellants, mosquito nets and wearing long-sleeved clothing, etc.”

Health officials say it is extremely important that people ensure that their surroundings are kept clean and that they destroy existing and potential mosquito breeding sites.

The public is reminded that all persons experiencing dengue-fever-like symptoms, such as joint pain, fever, headaches, intense abdominal pain, and bleeding gums, should seek immediate medical attention and get tested.