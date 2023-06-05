MINISTRY OF HEALTH SECURES MOSQUITO NETS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

The Community Nursing Division of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs has distributed approximately one thousand (1,000) mosquito nets at health centers across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique in the six (6) health districts, as part of its strategic response and ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of dengue among pregnant women and the public.

The nets are highly recommended for use by pregnant women who are in their 3rd trimester (last 3 months of the pregnancy).

Acting Chief Community Health Nurse, Mrs. Carol Telesford-Charles says based on scientific studies, a pregnant woman infected with dengue can pass the virus on to her fetus during pregnancy or around the time of birth. She added that dengue can have harmful effects, including death of the fetus, low birth weight, and premature birth.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging the public to “Fight the Bite”by taking all necessary measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in and around their homes.