Ministry of Legal Affairs to Launch Consumer Affairs Office

The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour, and Consumer Affairs, announces that the launch of its Consumer Affairs Office is set for Friday, March 15, 2024. The office will be opened to the public on Monday, March 18, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The launch will take place at the NIS Conference Room at 10:00 a.m., with invited guests representing stakeholder organisations and interests. A website to support the services offered at the Consumer Affairs Office will also be launched.

This is in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, No. 2 of 2018, which makes provision for, among other things, the establishment of a Consumer Affairs Office, which will be responsible for the promotion and protection of consumer interests in relation to the supply of goods and the provision of services, and to ensure the protection of the lives, health, and safety of consumers.

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Senator the Hon. Claudette Joseph, welcomes the opening of the Consumer Affairs Office, noting that “government is extremely pleased to finally have this office up and running because it gives priority to the wellbeing of our people, promotes our transformation agenda, and is in keeping with a pledge our Prime Minister made to the people in May 2022 prior to assuming office.”

The Department of Labour will also have a satellite desk at the Consumer Affairs Office, where a Labour Officer will be stationed to receive stakeholder matters. This move makes the department more readily accessible, as the government seeks to enhance the promotion of social justice in the workplace and a healthy and stable industrial relations climate overall.

The launch, which will be broadcast live on the Government Information Service Ch. 22 and its social media pages, will coincide with the observance of World Consumer Rights Day on Friday, March 15, 2024. World Consumer Rights Day is a global event that aims to raise awareness about consumer rights, responsibilities, and needs. The day is celebrated to increase consumers’ knowledge of their rights and demand that they be empowered to combat societal issues.

The Consumer Affairs Office is located, in the NIS Building, Melville Street, St. George.