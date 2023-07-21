MINISTRY OF SPORTS MOURNS PASSING OF SPORTS OFFICER AND SPORTING STALWART- COACH FINDLEY FLETCHER

Minister responsible for Sports, Hon. Ron Redhead, and staff are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Sports Officer and colleague, Mr. Findley Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher who is from St Mark, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, while performing duties as a referee in a football match in his home parish.

Coordinator of Sports, Kerlon Peters described Mr. Fletcher as a hardworking and dedicated Sports Officer who always went the extra mile to support the programmes of the Department of Sports, and the success of the Parish Sporting Programme in St Mark and throughout Grenada.

He was indeed an all-rounder who gave more than twenty (20) years of service to the Government and People of Grenada.

Some of his noted achievements include, but are not limited to:

Assisting in coordinating the Windward Islands’ Secondary Schools Games, held from 23rd – 30th July, 2016.

Acted as the Senior Football Coach, from September 7, 2015 – January 17, 2016, and April 1, 2016 – December 4, 2016, in the absence of Mr. Alister Debellotte, former Senior Football Coach.

Coordinated the Republic Bank Right Start Youth Football Cup from October 6, 2016 to November 7, 2016.

Additionally, he was a Basketball and Football Referee, a member of the Grenada Starters Association, and one of the Starters at Track & Field meets.

Grenada has lost a sports stalwart.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and the sporting fraternity of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petit Martinique.

May his soul rest in peace.