Ministry of Tourism to host a lecture tomorrow

Black Immigrant Daily News

Activities for tourism month are expected to continue tomorrow with a lecture at the NIS Conference Room.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles- Scott outlined the aim of the lecture which is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TOURISM-MONTH.mp3

Mrs. Charles-Scott is inviting person to attend tomorrows lecture which can also be used an opportunity for networking with the various stakeholders within the tourism industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TOURISM-NETWORKING.mp3

Activities for tourism month are being held with the theme “Tourism is Everyone’s Business- Live it, Love it, Embrace it.”

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com