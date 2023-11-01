Missing Child – Calina Alexander; LIVE AMMUNITION TRAINING

Missing Child – Calina Alexander

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Calina Alexander, 10 years old, Student of Belmont, St. George. She is medium built and dark in complexion.

Calina left her home on Tuesday 21st October 2023, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing a black pants, black jersey, and a pair of green sandals with a cornrow hairstyle (all back).

Anyone seeing Calina or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

LIVE AMMUNITION TRAINING

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that there will be live ammunition training at the Eastern/Lower End of Pearls Airstrip, St. Andrew on Sunday 5th November 2023, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The public, in particular residents of Pearls, St. Andrew and surrounding areas, inclusive of animal owners, small craft and boat operators, are strongly advised to refrain from using this area during the time of the training.