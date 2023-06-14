Missing Man – Benedict Phillip

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Benedict Phillip, 62 years old, Unemployed of Upper St. John, St. Andrew. He is approximately six feet two inches in height, medium built, brown in complexion, brown eyes with a dreadlock hairstyle.

Mr. Phillip last spoke to his relatives on Monday 29th May, 2023, and he has not been seen nor heard from since.

Anyone seeing Benedict Phillip or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Grenville Police Station – 442 7224, Police Emergency – 911, Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.