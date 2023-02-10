Missing Person – Sabrina Suralie

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Sabrina Suralie, a 23 year old resident of Waltham, St. Marks.

Sabrina left home on Friday 23rd December, 2022 and has not returned since. She is dark in complexion, 5ft 4inches in height, stocky built, with dark brown eyes and a round face. She was last seen wearing a braided hairstyle, a multicolored tights and fluffy slipper.

Anyone seeing Sabrina or has any information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Victoria Police Station on 444-8424; Police Emergency at 911; Police Hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.